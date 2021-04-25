Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 3,322.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,985 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SU. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 446.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SU shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average of $17.62.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.1642 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

