Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.36

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$66.36 and last traded at C$66.25, with a volume of 365991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$65.45.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a current ratio of 13.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.79 billion and a PE ratio of 16.17.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$11.65 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.4900004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 53.68%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total transaction of C$957,390.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.79, for a total transaction of C$845,849.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,115,010. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,984 shares of company stock worth $4,151,598.

About Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

