Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SNCY) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

Sun Country Airlines’ (NASDAQ:SNCY) quiet period is set to end on Monday, April 26th. Sun Country Airlines had issued 9,090,909 shares in its initial public offering on March 17th. The total size of the offering was $218,181,816 based on an initial share price of $24.00. During Sun Country Airlines’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have commented on SNCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

SNCY opened at $41.08 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $44.13.

In other news, Director Kerry Philipovitch acquired 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,336.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of February 8, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

