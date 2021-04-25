Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$15.75 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SMU.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of C$5.22 and a 12 month high of C$12.00.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.