Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $69.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.36. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $90.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.93.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $169.26 million for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 13.25%. Equities analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.04%.

In related news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $168,376.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,325.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

