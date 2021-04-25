Strike (STRK) Price Hits $37.50

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for approximately $37.50 or 0.00074599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a total market cap of $96.92 million and approximately $49,777.00 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Strike has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Strike alerts:

Asch (XAS) traded 5,163,986.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,180.86 or 0.02348842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00058853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.00 or 0.00266536 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.01 or 0.00996557 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,349.16 or 1.00149367 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00022497 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.96 or 0.00614543 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,584,235 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.