Streamr Reaches Market Capitalization of $102.93 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded 38.3% lower against the US dollar. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges. Streamr has a total market cap of $102.93 million and $8.20 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00063451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00017688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00055936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00091335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.24 or 0.08178079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $326.13 or 0.00649213 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 869,250,679 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

