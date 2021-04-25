Strategic Wealth Designers Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Strategic Wealth Designers lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,604,000 after purchasing an additional 304,688 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,146,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,097,000 after purchasing an additional 73,021 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 150,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,296,000 after purchasing an additional 70,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 483.7% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 61,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,628,000 after purchasing an additional 50,659 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $5.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $384.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,379. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.87. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $228.71 and a twelve month high of $388.04.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

