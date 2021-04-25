Strategic Wealth Designers Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,096 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,400,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $373.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,473. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $165.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.79.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

