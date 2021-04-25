Stephens Boosts UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $425.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on UNH. Truist upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $409.61.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $400.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $401.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.59. The company has a market capitalization of $378.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,869 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

