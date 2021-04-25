Stepan (SCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $494.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.20 million. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%. On average, analysts expect Stepan to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SCL opened at $132.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.22 and a 200 day moving average of $121.87. Stepan has a twelve month low of $83.66 and a twelve month high of $133.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.83%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCL. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In related news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total value of $48,983.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total transaction of $51,796.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,764.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,912 shares of company stock worth $244,918 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

