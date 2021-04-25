State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 283 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,808 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $1,812,332.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,123.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $3,964,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,035,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $115.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.42. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $357.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

