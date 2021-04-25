State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,557 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 52,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,230,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $20.28 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.10.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBLU. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

In other news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $96,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,811 shares in the company, valued at $131,520.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $284,446. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

