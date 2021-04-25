State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Palomar worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter worth about $32,173,000. BP PLC boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. BP PLC now owns 255,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,730,000 after acquiring an additional 165,253 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLMR stock opened at $72.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.08 and a beta of -0.13. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $121.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.14.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $42.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.35 million. Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLMR. Barclays upgraded shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.57.

In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $1,374,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $58,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,894,629 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

