State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of AAR worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 13,915.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 122.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 6.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 18.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 48.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 23,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,014,511.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,954,970.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $84,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 407,303 shares in the company, valued at $17,155,602.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,203 shares of company stock worth $1,677,462 over the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE:AIR opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $45.49. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -67.30 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.13.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

