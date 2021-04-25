State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.06 Million Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNFP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 410.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,026,000 after acquiring an additional 986,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $50,333,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 877.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 603,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,848,000 after acquiring an additional 541,516 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $22,311,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,537,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,610,000 after acquiring an additional 315,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $90,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,905,858.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,901 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $427,940.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,590,951.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,032 shares of company stock worth $7,663,946. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $88.65 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.28.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

