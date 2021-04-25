State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 568.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,156. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion stock opened at $92.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.34. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $94.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

