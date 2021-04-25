State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLAB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,841,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,193,000 after buying an additional 120,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,861,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,350,000 after buying an additional 103,286 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 340,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,336,000 after buying an additional 93,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 758,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,568,000 after buying an additional 55,421 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $154.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 515.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $88.28 and a one year high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.27.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $293,759.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $497,091 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.