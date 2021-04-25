State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “State Auto Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company, which engages, through its subsidiaries, primarily in the property and casualty insurance business. The company’s principal subsidiary is State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Company. State Auto P&C is a regional insurer engaged primarily in writing personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, commercial multi-peril, workers’ compensation and fire insurance. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded State Auto Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

STFC opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $845.17 million, a P/E ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19. State Auto Financial has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $27.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $374.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.30 million. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Auto Financial will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

In related news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $92,158.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in State Auto Financial by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,627,000 after acquiring an additional 440,709 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $4,585,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in State Auto Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,676,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,218,000 after purchasing an additional 256,374 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in State Auto Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,435,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 110,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 60,838 shares in the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

