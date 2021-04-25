StableXSwap (STAX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $38,553.00

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One StableXSwap coin can currently be bought for $2.16 or 0.00004361 BTC on exchanges. StableXSwap has a total market capitalization of $29.47 million and $38,553.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, StableXSwap has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StableXSwap alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,601.41 or 1.00170638 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00037943 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00010919 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00122604 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000905 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002705 BTC.

StableXSwap Coin Profile

StableXSwap (STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableXSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableXSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StableXSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableXSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.