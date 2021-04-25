SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Receives $32.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 93.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 560.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,528,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,733,000 after purchasing an additional 338,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,018,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,343,000. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSRM traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,169. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. SSR Mining has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $370.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.40 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.44%. Equities research analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

