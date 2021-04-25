SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect SS&C Technologies to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect SS&C Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $72.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.01. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $74.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.65.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

