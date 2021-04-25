SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 26th.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. On average, analysts expect SSAB AB (publ) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SSAB AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

