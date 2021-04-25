SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 26th.
SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. On average, analysts expect SSAB AB (publ) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
