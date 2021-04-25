SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in SPX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in SPX during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $61.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SPX has a 52 week low of $31.12 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.20 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. SPX’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPX will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

