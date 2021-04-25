Spire (NYSE:SR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $87.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Get Spire alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.90.

SR opened at $76.37 on Thursday. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Spire by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Spire by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.