SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 8.5% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $18,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,749,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,561 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,791,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,742,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,627,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,393,000 after acquiring an additional 44,482 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $155,820,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,281,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,729,000 after acquiring an additional 154,923 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.74. 247,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,143. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $123.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.24.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

