SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.24% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of MDYG stock opened at $79.39 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.74 and a 12 month high of $79.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.07.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.