SPC Financial Inc. Sells 2,917 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 3.7% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $28,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

IJT stock opened at $131.52 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.48 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.00.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

