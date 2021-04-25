SPC Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $98,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 6,459.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 33,995 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PXI opened at $23.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.83. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.