SPC Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,806 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XBI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $467,000.

XBI opened at $134.30 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $89.45 and a one year high of $174.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.93.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

