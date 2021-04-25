South Plains Financial (SPFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $56.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. On average, analysts expect South Plains Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SPFI opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24. South Plains Financial has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $385.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

