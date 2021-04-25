Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRNE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,619,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,253,000 after buying an additional 2,603,120 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 412,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,020,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 303,959 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,895,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,765,000 after acquiring an additional 240,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 490,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 192,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.70. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 698.01% and a negative return on equity of 314.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

