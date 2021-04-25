Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.89. Sonoco Products also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.50-3.60 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on SON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.71.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

SON opened at $65.42 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average is $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.