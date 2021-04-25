Solana (SOL) Price Tops $44.27 on Top Exchanges

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. Solana has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion and approximately $1.29 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can now be bought for approximately $44.27 or 0.00089528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Solana has traded 47.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Solana alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00064250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00018188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00060773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00093906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.45 or 0.00684393 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,834.75 or 0.07754355 BTC.

Solana Profile

Solana is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 493,887,026 coins and its circulating supply is 269,856,665 coins. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official website is solana.com . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.