Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STWRY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Software Aktiengesellschaft to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.66 million for the quarter.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

