Societe Generale Reaffirms Buy Rating for Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY)

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Edenred from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

EDNMY opened at $28.31 on Friday. Edenred has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.50.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

