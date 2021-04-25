Societe Generale Lowers Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) to Hold

Societe Generale lowered shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SDMHF opened at $467.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.51. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $499.00.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

