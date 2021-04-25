Sociall (SCL) Price Hits $0.0269 on Exchanges

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One Sociall coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Sociall has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Sociall has a total market capitalization of $449,625.12 and approximately $22.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00064866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00018609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00059423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00093442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $340.28 or 0.00681783 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,030.41 or 0.08075230 BTC.

Sociall Coin Profile

Sociall (SCL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sociall is sociall.io . Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

Sociall Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

