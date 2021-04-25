SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Shares Gap Up to $6.65

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.65, but opened at $7.11. SOC Telemed shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 395 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SOC Telemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

SOC Telemed Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.