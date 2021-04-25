Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $239.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.83.

Get Snap-on alerts:

NYSE SNA opened at $238.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.35 and its 200 day moving average is $187.97. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $114.02 and a twelve month high of $242.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $306,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,603 shares in the company, valued at $720,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,744 shares of company stock worth $10,740,946 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Snap-on by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.