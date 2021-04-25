Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) PT Raised to $280.00

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.31% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $238.69 on Friday. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $114.02 and a 1 year high of $242.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.97. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $1,343,398.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,056,478.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $2,575,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,654.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,744 shares of company stock worth $10,740,946. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 1.3% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3,570.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $1,352,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 192.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

