Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $61.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day moving average is $51.18. The company has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $304,646.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278,873 shares in the company, valued at $80,083,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $919,008.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,968,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,487,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,463 shares of company stock valued at $16,378,091 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Snap by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Snap by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Snap by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.