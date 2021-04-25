SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Has $413,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 0.9% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 28,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 7,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

IBM stock opened at $142.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $127.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $144.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

