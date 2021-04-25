SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Has $241,000 Stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,809,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,740,000 after buying an additional 47,339 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIT stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $18.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.1237 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

