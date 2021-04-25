Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:EM) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:EM)’s share price dropped 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.98 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 4,917 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 737,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares Company Profile (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

