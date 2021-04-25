Skechers U.S.A. Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 38,466 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,070% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,287 call options.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $51.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $3,795,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Palmer Knight Co grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 28.5% during the first quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 190,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 42,160 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 12.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 348,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,547,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

