Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €111.00 ($130.59).

ETR SIX2 opened at €111.80 ($131.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -157.91. Sixt has a 1 year low of €53.10 ($62.47) and a 1 year high of €120.20 ($141.41). The business’s fifty day moving average is €109.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is €96.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.46.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Analyst Recommendations for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

