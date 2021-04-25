Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €111.00 ($130.59).

ETR SIX2 opened at €111.80 ($131.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -157.91. Sixt has a 1 year low of €53.10 ($62.47) and a 1 year high of €120.20 ($141.41). The business’s fifty day moving average is €109.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is €96.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

