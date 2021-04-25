SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.39). SiteOne Landscape Supply reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SITE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.88.

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $600,852.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,624.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $3,070,993.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,881 shares in the company, valued at $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,428 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,087. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SITE traded up $5.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $181.76. 189,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,959. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $184.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.03.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

