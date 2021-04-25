Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $159,541.28

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $159,541.28 and approximately $3.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for about $0.0577 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00035351 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000167 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000708 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,765,047 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.