Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Simmons First National in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.00.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

SFNC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

SFNC opened at $29.36 on Friday. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 128,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $1,928,624.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

